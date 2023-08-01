Israeli high-tech investment plummets in first half of 2023, industry monitor says

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli tech industry monitor says investment in Israeli start-ups has plummeted in the first half of 2023. The report by Start-Up Nation Central Tuesday cites the government’s divisive judicial overhaul plan as a main driver of the downturn. The group, a non-profit that tracks and engages with Israel’s tech industry, said it had seen a 29% decrease in private funding in Israeli tech in the first half of 2023 compared to the second half of 2022. The organization said the uncertainty brought on by the judicial overhaul is already being felt with decreased fundraising and fewer emerging Israeli startups.

