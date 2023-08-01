India’s northern Haryana state tense after 5 killed in communal clashes between Hindus and Muslims

NUH, India (AP) — Indian authorities have imposed a curfew, suspended internet service and deployed thousands of paramilitary forces to parts of northern Haryana state after a bout of deadly communal clashes. The violence began Monday afternoon when Hindus and Muslims clashed with each other in Haryana’s Nuh district during a religious procession by a Hindu nationalist group. At least four people, including two police officers, were killed in the clashes, officials said. Tensions later spilled over to Gurugram, some 19 miles from the Indian capital of New Delhi, where mobs torched a mosque and killed a Muslim cleric. Communal violence in India is not new, but observers say that religious polarization has risen under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, further heightening tensions.

