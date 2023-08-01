Indiana police make arrest after weekend shooting at block party kills 1, injures 17

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a weekend shooting that left one person dead and 17 others wounded in a central Indiana city. Deputy Muncie Police Chief Melissa Criswell said Tuesday a 36-year-old Muncie man had been preliminarily charged with several felonies and that evidence would be forwarded to Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman for review “and consideration of additional charges.” The preliminary charges against the man arrested were not specified by Criswell. Authorities have said the shooting early Sunday unfolded at a block party attended by hundreds of revelers as police were calling the venue’s owner to shut down the gathering.

