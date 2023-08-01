In Wisconsin, a court that almost overturned Biden’s win flips to liberal control

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court flips to liberal control for the first time in 15 years with the start of the term of a new justice who made abortion rights a focus of her winning campaign. Janet Protasiewicz’s term began Tuesday and will be marked with a public swearing in ceremony in the state Capitol Rotunda. Her win carries tremendous weight in Wisconsin. It’s a battleground where the state Supreme Court has been the last word on some of the biggest political and policy battles of the past decade-plus. The conservative-controlled court came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s narrow win in the state in 2020.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.