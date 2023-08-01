Halted Ukraine grain deal, funding shortages rattle UN food aid programs

BEIRUT (AP) — A halted landmark grain deal that allowed Ukrainian grain to flow to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia is rattling the operations of the United Nations food agency, its deputy executive director said. “What we have to do now is to look elsewhere [for grain] of course,” Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the World Food Program tells The Associated Press. “We don’t know exactly where the market will land, but there might well be an increase in food prices. The WFP started reducing monthly cash aid for 120,000 Syrian refugees living in two camps in Jordan citing budget cuts, a decision that upset both refugees and Jordanian officials.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.