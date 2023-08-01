Halted Ukraine grain deal, funding shortages rattle UN food aid programs
By KAREEM CHEHAYEB
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — A halted landmark grain deal that allowed Ukrainian grain to flow to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia is rattling the operations of the United Nations food agency, its deputy executive director said. “What we have to do now is to look elsewhere [for grain] of course,” Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the World Food Program tells The Associated Press. “We don’t know exactly where the market will land, but there might well be an increase in food prices. The WFP started reducing monthly cash aid for 120,000 Syrian refugees living in two camps in Jordan citing budget cuts, a decision that upset both refugees and Jordanian officials.