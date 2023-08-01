GOP nominee for Kentucky governor separates himself from ex-governor who feuded with educators

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republican gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron is looking to separate himself from the last GOP governor. In a recent speech, Cameron apologized for former Gov. Matt Bevin’s feud with educators. While he didn’t mention Bevin by name, Cameron’s remarks clearly regarded the former governor’s policies. Cameron is looking to reclaim lost territory with teachers, who helped propel Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear into office. Beshear has also made support for public education a cornerstone of his term. In a speech to a group of school administrators, Cameron said he came before them “in a spirit of humility.” He acknowledged some of them might have misgivings about any Republican nominee for governor.

