Deputy marshal and second man killed, woman wounded during drug investigation shooting

VILLE PLATTE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy marshal and another man have died and a woman has been critically wounded in a shooting during a drug investigation in southern Louisiana. Ville Platte Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio died at the scene at about 8:30 p.m. Monday as he helped the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office serve a search warrant at a home where drug activity was suspected. Giglio died at the scene and one person was arrested. A man and a woman in the home also were shot and the man died at a hospital. Authorities haven’t released the names of the suspect or other victims or other details of the shooting.

