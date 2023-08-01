Australia’s prime minister stands firm against the US on WikiLeaks founder’s prosecution

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government is standing firm against the United States over the prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Albanese’s center-left Labor Party government has been arguing since winning elections last year that the U.S. should end its pursuit of the 52-year-old Australian citizen who is fighting extradition from Britain on U.S. espionage charges. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushed back Saturday during a visit to Australia. He says Assange is accused of very serious criminal conduct. On Tuesday, Albanese said U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has made the same points with Australian government officials during private discussions. But, he said, “We remain very firm in our view.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.