Appeals court reinstates lawsuit by Honduran woman who says ICE agent repeatedly raped her

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit brought by a Honduran woman who says she was repeatedly raped and impregnated by an immigration agent who threatened to get her deported if she didn’t obey him. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday that the woman’s seven-year ordeal was so extraordinary that a lower-court judge in Connecticut erred by faulting her for not suing sooner. The woman anonymously sued a former Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer and government agencies four years after the abuse ended. A spokesperson for government lawyers declined comment.

