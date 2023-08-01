Skip to Content
8 more people charged in kidnapping of migrants that ended in Houston shooting

Officials says eight people have been charged with federal crimes in connection with the March kidnapping of a group of migrants that ended with FBI agents fatally shooting a suspect. Federal officials say the abductions began as a human smuggling effort in a South Texas border city but morphed into a kidnapping during a shootout on a rural stretch of interstate east of Houston. They say three migrants were wounded by gunfire and three others were taken captive, beaten and held for ransom.

