1 dies, over 50 others hurt in tour bus rollover at Grand Canyon West

Published 4:31 PM

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. (AP) — One person was killed and more than 50 others injured in a rollover involving a tour bus Tuesday in northern Arizona, authorities said.

The bus rolled over just before 10 a.m. Tuesday at Grand Canyon West, according to the Hualapai Nation Police Department.

Grand Canyon West is run by the tribe but has no operational ties to Grand Canyon National Park, which is managed by the National Park Service.

The rollover involved 57 people; one died, eight were flown to hospitals and others with injuries that were not critical were driven for treatment, police said in a statement.

The name of the person who died and details on the injured people were not immediately released.

A private tour operator and a visitor’s personal vehicle collided near the Grand Canyon West parking lot, Las Vegas TV station KTNV reported, but tribal officials declined comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety, which is also investigating the crash, didn’t immediately return calls.

Grand Canyon West is located in northern Mohave County on the west side of the Grand Canyon and the South Rim of the Colorado River.

Associated Press

