Whitney Houston’s estate announces second annual Legacy of Love Gala with BeBe Winans, Kim Burrell

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This year would have been Whitney Houston would have turned 60, and a special celebration to raise money for a good cause is being planned for her birthday. Houston’s estate, Sony and Primary Wave Music will host the 2nd annual Whitney Houston Legacy of Love on Aug. 9, which will benefit the late singer’s foundation aimed at helping young people. Houston’s close friends BeBe Winans and Kim Burrell will perform at the gala at Atlanta’s St. Regis Hotel, as will Whitney’s brother, Gary, who toured with her for three decades. Pat Houston is the late singer’s sister-in-law and the executor of her estate and says the gala this year will be a celebration of “Whitney at 60.”

