UAE state oil firm moves up net zero climate target to 2045
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A state-run oil giant in the United Arab Emirates says it has moved up its target for achieving net zero emissions in its operations to 2045. The UAE, which is an OPEC member and major oil producer, is preparing to host U.N. climate talks later this year. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, known as ADNOC, said Monday it is also committed to achieving zero methane emissions by 2030. Earlier this year, ADNOC earmarked $15 billion for an array of green initiatives, including the development of hydrogen power, carbon capture facilities and the planting of mangroves. The UAE will host the global climate talks known as COP28 from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 in Dubai.