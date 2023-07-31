Trump political committee splurges over $40M on lawyers’ fees as legal peril mounts
By JILL COLVIN and BRIAN SLODYSKO
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s mounting legal woes are burning through cash, leading his campaign to request a refund from a supportive super PAC and launch a new legal defense fund to help cover costs. His political action committee, Save America, is expected to disclose Monday that it spent more than $40 million on legal fees during the first half of the year for costs related to defending the former president, his aides and other allies. That’s according to a person familiar with the filing who spoke on the condition of anonymity before the deadline. The number was first reported by The Washington Post.