The FBI should face new limits on its use of US foreign spy data, a key intelligence board says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House advisory board is calling for major changes in how the FBI uses a controversial foreign surveillance tool. The President’s Intelligence Advisory Board issued a report Monday with new recommendations related to Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. U.S. intelligence officials say Section 702 enables investigations of Chinese and Russian espionage, potential terrorist plots, and other threats. But misuses and mistakes by the FBI are coloring the debate over whether to reauthorize the law before it expires in December. The board recommends the FBI should stop using a U.S. spy database of foreigners’ emails and other communications for investigating crimes that aren’t related to national security.

