Our bears are real, a Chinese zoo says, denying they are ‘humans in disguise’

BEIJING (AP) — A zoo in eastern China is denying suggestions some of its bears might be people in costumes after photos of the animals standing like humans circulated online. The Hangzhou Zoo said on its social media account the sun bears from Malaysia are smaller than other bears and look different but are the real thing. The posting, written from the bear’s point of view, said, “It seems you don’t understand me very well.” Internet users questioned whether the zoo’s bears were real after photos circulated showing one standing upright on slender hind legs. Other Chinese zoos have been accused of trying to pass off dogs dyed to look like wolves or African cats, and donkeys painted to look like zebras.

