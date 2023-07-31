NY shuts down alleged unlicensed cannabis shops as owner insists they only give away free samples

New York officials have shut down what they call seven unlicensed cannabis dispensaries in the western part of the state. Authorities closed the “I’m Stuck” stores in Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne counties on Monday, alleging the owner ignored repeated notices to stop operating without state approval and sold cannabis products to underage customers. The owner, David Tulley, adamantly denies selling products to minors. He also told The Associated Press that his stores offer consulting and education about cannabis products for a fee and provide free samples, so they don’t need state licenses. The shops are the first to be closed under a new state law. A court hearing over the closures is set for Wednesday in Wayne County.

