New wildfire near Spokane, Washington, prompts mandatory evacuations

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington state officials say a new wildfire near Spokane is prompting mandatory evacuations. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources said Monday that the West Hallett Fire started Monday afternoon about 2.5 miles southwest of Spokane and had high potential for growth. KREM-TV reports about 20 homes are threatened. Some people in the area were ordered to evacuate, with others warned to be set to leave. Department of Natural Resources officials said about 5:30 p.m. that the fire had charred over 200 acres and that 14 planes were dropping water on the flames. The American Red Cross opened a shelter at Cheney High School.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.