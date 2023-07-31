New wildfire near Spokane, Washington, prompts mandatory evacuations
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington state officials say a new wildfire near Spokane is prompting mandatory evacuations. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources said Monday that the West Hallett Fire started Monday afternoon about 2.5 miles southwest of Spokane and had high potential for growth. KREM-TV reports about 20 homes are threatened. Some people in the area were ordered to evacuate, with others warned to be set to leave. Department of Natural Resources officials said about 5:30 p.m. that the fire had charred over 200 acres and that 14 planes were dropping water on the flames. The American Red Cross opened a shelter at Cheney High School.