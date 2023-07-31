Nearly 400 Pakistani migrants were freed in raid on Libyan trafficking warehouse, rights group says

CAIRO (AP) — A migrants rights group says security authorities in eastern Libya have freed at least 385 Pakistani migrants who were held in trafficking warehouses in an overnight raid. It said the Pakistani nationals were released early Monday from smuggling warehouses near the eastern city of Tobruk. A spokesperson for the rights group said the migrants were planning to travel to Europe by boat but were detained by smugglers who demanded a ransom for their release. Libya is the dominant transit point for migrants from Africa and the Middle East trying to make it to Europe.

