Mar-a-Lago property manager is the latest in line of Trump staffers ensnared in legal turmoil

NEW YORK (AP) — A longtime Mar-a-Lago staffer who spent years fetching luxury cars for club members is the latest person to be ensnared in Donald Trump’s ballooning legal troubles. Carlos De Oliveira appeared in court Monday to face charges connected to what prosecutors allege was a scheme directed by the former president and current GOP frontrunner to try to erase security footage after it was subpoenaed by a grand jury. De Oliveira is also charged with lying to investigators. De Oliveira is now the second little-known Trump employee charged in connection to his alleged hoarding of classified documents at his Palm Beach, Florida, club. His case highlights the collateral damage of Trump’s mounting legal woes.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.