Lebanon’s central bank governor ends 30-year tenure under investigation during dire economic crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s embattled central bank governor has ended his 30-year tenure. Riad Salameh stepped down on Monday. He is under investigation by several European countries and blamed for Lebanon’s worst economic crisis in more than a century. Tearful employees applauded and bid him farewell as he left his office. Four vice governors, led by incoming interim governor Wassim Mansouri, urged reforms for the cash-strapped country’s government. Mansouri said Lebanon is “at a crossroads” where its future depends on major changes. Seventy-three-year-old Salameh leaves his post as he and his associates are being investigated in Europe for a range of financial crimes.

