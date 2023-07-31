Leading anti-abortion group rips DeSantis for not pushing for national ban

CHICAGO (AP) — A leading anti-abortion organization has criticized Republican Ron DeSantis for not supporting a national ban on the procedure, calling the Florida governor’s position “unacceptable” as he seeks the GOP nomination for president. The president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, an influential player in conservative politics, took issue with DeSantis’ statements in a recent interview. Marjorie Dannenfelser said the anti-abortion movement and Americans across the U.S. deserve a president who will “boldly advocate” for a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. DeSantis’ campaign called the statement unjustified. In the interview, DeSantis says he is “running on doing things that I know I can accomplish.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.