Israel’s full high court to hear petitions against judiciary law in September that spurred protests

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court says that a full panel of 15 justices would hear petitions in September against a contentious judiciary law that Benjamin Netanyahu’s government passed last week that spurred mass protest. The court said Monday that a hearing concerning the law striking down the high court’s ability to annul government decisions considered “unreasonable” would take place Sept. 12 with a full bench of 15 justices. The Supreme Court typically hears cases with smaller panels, but appears to have opted for a full complement of judges in light of the highly delicate nature of the matter.

