Impeached Texas AG Ken Paxton seeks to have most charges dismissed before September trial

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lawyers for impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have sought to have most of the charges against him dismissed. Paxton’s attorneys argued in filings Monday that the charges rely on alleged acts of corruption from before he was reelected to a third term in 2022, and that they believe state law bars the removal of an official for conduct that occurred before their most recent election. They accused the GOP-dominated House of Representatives of seeking to oust Paxton, who is a Republican, because they were unable to unseat him by popular vote. Paxton’s impeachment trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 5 in the state Senate.

