Hunter Biden’s former business partner appears for closed-door interview with GOP-led committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden’s former business partner has appeared for closed-door testimony on Capitol Hill, with Republicans planning to question him about claims that President Joe Biden was directly involved in his younger son’s financial dealings. The Republican-led House Oversight Committee is holding a hourslong, transcribed interview Monday with Devon Archer as part of its expanding congressional inquiry into the Biden family businesses as the party explores a potential impeachment inquiry into the president. Archer served with Hunter Biden on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. And he is seen by Republicans as a key witness in their so-far fruitless search to connect the president to his son’s various international business transactions.

