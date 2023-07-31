Here’s how hot and extreme the summer has been, and it’s only halfway over

At about its halfway point, the record-breaking hot and extreme summer of 2023 is both unprecedented and unsurprising. Killer heat. Deadly floods. Smoke from wildfires that chokes. Scientists say they’ve been talking about this for a long time but the really hot seawater worries them. And there’s no relief in sight. Forecasters predict a hotter than normal August and September. Records are being demolished. People are dying. Scientists say it’s mostly climate change with a bit of El Nino. After a summer like this at least one expert wonders why the world continues to burn fossil fuels.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.