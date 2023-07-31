DeSantis unveils new economic policy that targets China, taxes and regulations

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis is taking aim at China with a 10-point economic plan he’s calling a “Declaration of Economic Independence.” The Florida governor unveiled his plan Monday at a warehouse in New Hampshire. He promised to boost the economy and fight for the middle class, in part by wresting control from China. His plan calls for ending China’s preferential trade status, banning imports of goods made from stolen intellectual property and preventing companies from sharing critical technologies with China. It’s the third major policy proposal put forth by DeSantis, whose campaign has struggled in recent weeks.

