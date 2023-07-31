Mom of Colorado teen accused of trying to join Islamic State blames FBI ‘encouragement’

DENVER (AP) — The mother of an 18-year-old who is accused of trying to become a fighter for the Islamic State group says he has never had the motivation to follow through with things. Deanna Meyer testified in federal court Thursday that she does not think her son, Davin Meyer, would have taken action to travel to the Middle East were it not for the support of people he recently met who shared his views, including FBI informants posing as Islamic State facilitators. A federal prosecutor argued he was committed to radical Islam by the time he started talking to the informants and was determined to become a fighter.

