Connecticut US Rep. Rosa DeLauro gets inked at age 80 alongside her 18-year-old granddaughter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro has been known for years for her colorful clothing and hairstyle. But it has taken one of her six grandchildren to finally convince the 80-year-old lawmaker to complement her fashion-forward look with a tattoo. The Democrat revealed in a statement Monday that she and her granddaughter got inked together. DeLauro says her granddaughter wanted them to both get tattooed for her 18th birthday. DeLauro says the rose on her left upper arm is her first tattoo but may not be the last. She has four more grandchildren who have yet to turn 18.

