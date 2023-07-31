Colorado teen pleads not guilty to trying to join Islamic State group

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado teen has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State group, from November 2022 until his arrest on July 14. Davin Meyer was sitting handcuffed at his arraignment Monday. Meyer was arrested earlier this month as he tried to board a plane to Turkey, allegedly to become a fighter for the Islamic State group. After he turned 18, Meyer began communicating over the internet with people he believed were IS facilitators, but who were actually undercover informants. The trial is not yet scheduled.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

