Clashes continue between factions in Palestinian camp in Lebanon as death toll climbs to 6

SIDON, Lebanon (AP) — Clashes are continuing for a third day in Lebanon’s Ein el Helweh Palestinian camp between members of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah group and Islamist factions in the camp. A Palestinian official at the camp said on Monday that despite attempts by Lebanese parties and some of the Palestinian factions to broker a cease-fire, “the shooting and shelling have not stopped in the camp until this moment.” A Lebanese army spokesperson said that so far six people have been confirmed killed in the clashes, although some reports have given higher figures. He says two soldiers stationed outside the camp were lightly wounded.

By ABBY SEWELL and FADI TAWIL Associated Press

