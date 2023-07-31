China imposes curbs on drone exports, citing Ukraine and concern about military use

BEIJING (AP) — China has imposed restrictions on exports of long-range civilian drones, citing Russia’s war on Ukraine and concern drones might be converted to military use. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government is friendly with Moscow but says it is neutral in the 18-month-old war. It has been stung by reports both sides might be were using Chinese-made drones for reconnaissance and possibly attacks. The Ministry of Commerce said controls take effect Tuesday to prevent use of drones for “non-peaceful purposes.” It said exports still will be allowed but didn’t say what restrictions would apply. China is a leading developer and exporter of drones.

