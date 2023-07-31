Beijing has invested $25.4B in Pakistan over the last decade, Chinese vice premier says
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng says Beijing has invested $25.4 billion dollars in Pakistan in the past ten years under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, or CPEC package. The flagship project includes everything from the building of roads to power plants. The Chinese Vice Premier is in Pakistan to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. CPEC is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a global endeavor aimed at reconstituting the Silk Road and linking China to all corners of Asia. In Pakistan, it has been billed as a massive development program, which analysts say will bring new prosperity to the South Asian nation.