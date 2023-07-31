ACLU of Indiana asks state’s high court to keep hold on near-total abortion ban in place for now

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has asked the state’s high court to keep Indiana’s near-total abortion ban on hold while it pursues a narrower preliminary injunction in a trial court to address the scope of the ban’s exemption allowing women facing serious health risks to obtain abortions. Monday’s request will delay the ban from taking effect while the Indiana Supreme Court considers the matter. It comes after the high court ruled on June 30 that the Republican-backed ban doesn’t violate the state constitution. The ACLU of Indiana represents Planned Parenthood and other abortion clinic operators. It had challenged the ban’s constitutionality after Indiana enacted tighter abortion restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

