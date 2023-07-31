8-year-old survives cougar attack in Washington state national park

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — National Park Service rangers say an 8-year-old child has survived a cougar attack with minor injuries. The attack happened Saturday during a camping trip in Olympic National Park in Washington state. Rangers are searching for the animal and have shut down the campsite. Park officials say the cougar casually abandoned its attack after being yelled at by the child’s mother. The child was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Officials began looking for the animal on Sunday. If located, the cougar will be euthanized. Officials say cougars are rarely seen and attacks on humans are extremely rare.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.