Thousands take to streets in Gaza in rare public display of discontent with Hamas

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Several thousand people briefly took to the streets across the Gaza Strip to protest the territory’s chronic power outages and difficult living conditions. Sunday’s rallies were a rare public show of discontent with the territory’s Hamas government. Hundreds joined marches in Gaza City, the southern town of Khan Younis and other locations. They chanted “what a shame” and in one place burned Hamas flags, before police moved in and dispersed the gatherings. Several people were arrested. Hamas has ruled Gaza since overrunning the area in 2007. It has shown little tolerance for dissent.

