Shooting wounds 5 people in Michigan with 2 victims in critical condition, police say

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police in Michigan say an early morning shooting wounded five people, including two who were listed in critical condition. The Lansing Police Department says officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. Sunday. The five victims transported to a hospital by the Lansing Fire Department ranged in age from 16 to 26 years old. Police say there was a large crowd at the scene when officers arrived, prompting Lansing officers to ask for help from other jurisdictions. Police say several people were detained and officers found multiple firearms. In February, a gunman killed three students and injured five others in a shooting at Michigan State University in neighboring East Lansing.

