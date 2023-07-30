Palestinian factions meet in Egypt, seeking reconciliation, as violence surges in the West Bank
CAIRO (AP) — Palestinian factions are meeting in Egypt to discuss reconciliation efforts amid surging violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reports that Sunday’s gathering in the Mediterranean city of el-Alamein aims to discuss “ways to restore national unity and end the division.” With the main groups, Hamas and Fatah, split since 2007 and with repeated reconciliation attempts having failed, expectations are low for the one-day meeting. The meeting comes amid soaring violence in the West Bank, which is dominated by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his Fatah group.