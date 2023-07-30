Mar-a-Lago worker charged in Trump’s classified documents case to make first court appearance
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — An employee of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is expected to make his first court appearance on charges accusing him of scheming with the former president to hide security footage from investigators probing Trump’s hoarding of classified documents. Carlos De Oliveira is due in Miami federal court on Monday after being added last week to the indictment with Trump and the former president’s valet, Walt Nauta. The federal case alleges a plot to hide top-secret records at Trump’s Florida estate and thwart government efforts to retrieve them. Trump has pleaded not guilty to dozens of felony counts in the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.