Kansas transgender people find Democratic allies in court bid to restore their right to alter IDs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials under Kansas’s Democratic governor are seeking to have the state resume changing gender identification on driver’s licenses of transgender people. Democratic officials are arguing in state court that the state’s Republican attorney general had no standing to sue over the practice. Attorney General Kris Kobach filed a lawsuit earlier this month that led a district judge to stop allowing licenses to be amended until at least Nov. 1. The lawsuit and subsequent court ruling are based on a new state law rolling back transgender rights. The latest court filing by the Democratic administration came on Friday.

