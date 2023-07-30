Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (AP) — Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison without parole when she is expected to be sentenced Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. The case has included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. Vallow Daybell was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, ages 7 and 16, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, who was previously married to Vallow Daybell’s fifth husband. The judge is expected to hear testimony from several representatives of the victims, including Vallow Daybell’s only surviving son.

