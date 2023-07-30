EU leader pays rare visit to Philippines after stormy ties with past president over human rights

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is holding talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in a sign of improving ties after a stormy period between the EU and his predecessor over human rights. Von der Leyen arrived in Manila Sunday night for the first such top-level visit in nearly six decades of relations with the Philippines. Her visit is aimed at strengthening diplomatic, trade, security and over-all relations, European and Philippine officials said, adding that she came at Marcos’s invitation. The talks are also expected to cover the Philippines’ chances of retaining special trade incentives depending on its adherence to international conventions on human and labor rights and good governance.

