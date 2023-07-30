Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’ dismissed in Florida

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit Donald Trump filed against CNN. Trump claimed in the suit that references in news articles or by the network’s hosts to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election as “the Big Lie” was tantamount to comparing him to Adolf Hitler. The former U.S. president had been seeking punitive damages of $475 million. U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal said Friday in his ruling that Trump’s defamation claims failed because the references were opinions and not factual statements. The judge says it’s a stretch to believe that, in viewers’ minds, that phrase would connect Trump’s efforts challenging the 2020 election results with Nazi propaganda.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.