Shooting in Seattle parking lot injures 5 people, including 2 critically, police chief says

SEATTLE (AP) — A shooting in a Seattle parking lot has wounded five people, including two who were in critical condition. Seattle Police Department Chief Adrian Diaz says officers responded to a reported shooting around 9 p.m. Friday in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South. Diaz says the shooting started in the parking lot of what was formerly known as King Donuts and was directed at a community event occurring nearby. The five victims include two who were listed in critical condition and three who appeared to be stable. Diaz says four victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and the fifth was treated at the scene.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.