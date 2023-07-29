Official tells AP that Saudi Arabia will host Ukrainian-organized peace summit in August

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia will host a Ukrainian-organized peace summit in early August seeking to find a way to start negotiations over Russia’s war on the country. That’s what an official told The Associated Press on Saturday night. The kingdom and Kyiv did not immediately acknowledge the planned talks. The official says the summit will be held in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah. The official says the summit will include Ukraine, as well as Brazil, India, South Africa and several other countries. The official added that a high-level official from U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration also is expected to attend. Russia is not expected to attend. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as no authorization had been given to publicly discuss the summit.

By AAMER MADHANI and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.