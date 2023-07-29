France’s Le Maire presses China on market access and lobbies for electric car investment

BEIJING (AP) — The French finance minister says he pressed Chinese leaders to open their markets wider to foreign companies. Bruno Le Maire also lobbied for investment in France’s electric car industry as the European Union’s second-largest economy followed Washington in reviving post-COVID economic talks amid tension over Beijing’s surging trade surpluses. Le Maire defended Paris’s controls on foreign access to advanced technology after two Chinese citizens are under investigation for what news reports say is possible smuggling of French-made processor chips with military uses to China and Russia. Chinese officials gave Le Maire a warm welcome as part of efforts to reverse an economic slump by reviving foreign investor interest.

