African leaders leave Russia summit without grain deal or a path to end the war in Ukraine

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — African leaders are leaving two days of meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin with little to show in response to their requests to resume a deal that kept grain flowing from Ukraine and to find a way to end the war there. During a press conference Saturday, Putin said terminating the grain deal this month caused a rise in grain prices that benefits Russian companies, and Moscow would share some of those revenues with the “poorest nations.” Putin also said Russia would analyze the African leaders’ peace proposal for Ukraine.

