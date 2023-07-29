A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills at least 10 people and wounds scores

BANGKOK (AP) — A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand has killed at least 10 people and wounded scores. The local Public Relations Department said that at least 118 people were hurt in the explosion on Saturday and that residents of more than 200 households have been affected. About 100 residences in the area were damaged, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

