Worker warned organizer ‘Someone’s going to end up dead’ before crowd surge at ’21 Travis Scott show
By JUAN A. LOZANO and BEN FINLEY
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — The findings of a police investigation into the deadly 2021 Astroland festival in Houston shows that some people expressed safety concerns before rapper Travis Scott took the stage. The report, released Friday, includes texts from a contract worker to an event organizer in which he warned that problems he saw made him worry, “Someone’s going to end up dead.” Ten attendees died in the crowd surge at the concert. In June, a Texas grand jury declined to indict six people in the case, including Scott. In a police interview that’s summarized in the newly released report, Scott told investigators that he never heard the crowd telling him to stop the show.