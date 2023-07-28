US to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is set to announce a $345 million military aid package for Taiwan that includes key defense systems that would be critical against any attack on the island. The package includes man-portable air defense systems, or MANPADS, intelligence and surveillance capabilities, firearms and missiles. The package is part of a new presidential authority to draw weapons from U.S. military stockpiles to support Taiwan. U.S. lawmakers have been pressuring the Pentagon and White House to speed weapons to Taiwan, to help it become better defended against a potential attack by China. The authority to take weapons directly from U.S. stockpiles gets weapons delivered faster than providing funding to put new weapons on contract.

By NOMAAN MERCHANT, ELLEN KNICKMEYER, ZEKE MILLER and TARA COPP Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.